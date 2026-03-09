What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of March 9, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from March 9, 2026, to March 15, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Universal Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval begins this Saturday, February 7, and runs daily through Saturday, April 4 – bringing the spirit of New Orleans and carnival celebrations around the globe to the heart of Universal Studios Florida. The popular event features a dazzling parade with vibrant floats, street performers, and tons of beads; live concerts on select nights by top names in music; and an expansive menu of international dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from 12 different countries.

This weekend will feature 3 concerts: Tyler Hubbard on March 13. Bebe Rexha on March 14, and Zedd on March 15.

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, and shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Universal Orlando is celebrating the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a limited-time experience in Super Nintendo World and Universal CityWalk from March 10 (MAR10 Day) through April 13, 2026. The promotion will feature a limited-time Yoshi meet-and-greet at Universal Epic Universe, along with themed treats like the Rosalina Cupcake and Galaxy Popcorn.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Stardust Racers at Epic Universe is closed for a brief refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on March 15, 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Pass Member Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating Universal Studios Hollywood’s Annual Pass Members, continues through March 20, 2026. Pass Members can enjoy a variety of exclusive, limited-time perks available only during the event.

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a limited-time experience in Super Nintendo World and Universal CityWalk from March 10 (MAR10 Day) through April 13, 2026. The promotion will feature a limited-time Yoshi meet-and-greet in Super Nintendo World, along with themed treats like the Rosalina Cupcake and Galaxy Popcorn.

Refurbishments

Super Silly Fun Land water playground area is closed for the 2025 Fall/Winter Season. It is scheduled to reopen on March 29, 2026.

King Kong 360 3-D is temporarily closed for refurbishment and is scheduled to reopen on March 14, 2026.

