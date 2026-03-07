Butterbeer Season begins at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, running from March 1 through May 31, 2026.

For most guests, Butterbeer is already a staple of visiting the Wizarding World, and the seasonal event leans into that popularity. The classic drinks are all still available to order, either cold, frozen, or hot.

While the drinks remain the centerpiece, Butterbeer Season also brings a rotating lineup of Butterbeer-themed treats and desserts. The 2026 lineup introduces several new options, including a Butterbeer Waffle, a Butterbeer Cupcake, and a Butterbeer Shortbread Cookie Bar – just to name a few.

The Butterbeer Waffle is probably the most balanced of the new items, and our favorite of the bunch. Available in The Three Broomsticks (Hollywood & Orlando) and The Leaky Cauldron, it’s a thick, fluffy waffle topped with Butterbeer syrup, whipped topping, strawberries, and its own Butterbeer keg-themed butter. The Butterbeer flavor comes straight from the syrup, and since it’s served on the side, you can control the sweetness so the butterscotchy flavor doesn’t overpower the dish. The waffle itself is surprisingly well done; soft and spongy with just enough vanilla flavor.

It’s also fairly large, making it a good shareable option if you’re visiting with a group. We opted to enjoy ours with a side of bacon, hoping the saltiness would complement the sweetness, and it actually worked well to balance things out.

For Orlando visitors, the $19.99 price may cause a bit of sticker shock at first, but it does include a drink, which makes the overall value feel a tad more reasonable. For Hollywood guests, the waffle is much cheaper at $12.99, though it comes unaccompanied by any extras.

The Butterbeer Cupcake leans much further into dessert territory. The cupcake itself is moist and fluffy with Butterbeer flavor baked into the cake, topped with a Butterbeer-style frosting meant to resemble the drink’s foamy top. It’s sweet, coyingly so, and definitely something best split between a couple of people rather than tackled solo.

Then there’s the Butterbeer Cookie Sandwich, which might be the most eye-catching item simply because of its size. The cookie is enormous, easily the size of a McDonald’s burger, filled with Butterbeer-flavored cream and topped with a Butterbeer drizzle. The cookie itself is dense and buttery, which fits the shortbread style but also pushes the sweetness level pretty high with the filling and drizzle. A few bites are fantastic, but finishing the entire thing yourself might be a challenge.

That’s a bit of a recurring theme with some of the Butterbeer desserts. Butterbeer already leans heavily into sugar and butterscotch flavors, so when that profile gets concentrated into cookies, cupcakes, and candy-style treats, it can quickly cross from indulgent to overwhelming. That said, your mileage with the sugar may vary. The excess sweetness is also part of the gimmick, and Butterbeer Season isn’t meant to be a refined culinary event. The fan-favorite Butterbeer Cream Puff will also return to Universal Studios Hollywood, though it was not available during our visit. Over at Universal Orlando, the resort has introduced a few additional Butterbeer treats this year, including a Butterbeer Candy Apple and Butterbeer Shortbread Bar, both available exclusively at Honeydukes in Hogsmeade and Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop in Diagon Alley. Meanwhile at Epic Universe, guests can also find a Biéraubeurre (Butterbeer) Crème Brûlée at Café L’air de la Sirène inside the Ministry of Magic area; a slightly more refined take on the Butterbeer flavor compared to the other, more sugar-forward desserts found elsewhere in the Wizarding World. A new assortment of Butterbeer-themed merchandise are also be available for purchase to commemorate the season, including a Spirit Jersey, t-shirt, and bucket hat. Guests can shop the new collection at various retail locations across The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood or online at shopuniversal.com . In Orlando, the experience feels a little larger simply because the resort has three Wizarding World lands, while Universal Studios Hollywood hosts the celebration in just Hogsmeade, which is smaller but still offers the main drinks and seasonal items.

Butterbeer Season doesn’t dramatically change the Wizarding World experience. There’s no pomp and circumstance like some of Universal’s larger events, but it’s still a fun seasonal tradition and a perfect excuse to indulge in one of Universal’s most iconic theme park treats.

