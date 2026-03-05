Universal Parks to celebrate Super Mario Galaxy Movie with Limited-Time Super Nintendo World Experiences

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando will celebrate the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a limited-time experience inside Super Nintendo World and at Universal CityWalk.

The new experiences and offerings begin on MAR10 Day, March 10, and will run daily through April 13, 2026.

As part of the event, Yoshi will appear for a limited-time meet-and-greet inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood and, for the first time, at Universal Epic Universe at Universal Orlando.

Several themed food items will also be available during the promotion – including the Rosalina Cupcake, a blue velvet cupcake filled with blueberry cheesecake and topped with lemon buttercream, a chocolate crown, and star; and Galaxy Popcorn featuring multicolored berry-flavored popcorn with edible glitter will be introduced later during the run.

Limited-time merchandise inspired by the film will also be available, including interactive Luma shoulder pals in both blue and yellow, featuring light and sound, which can communicate with each other when close together.

The celebration will extend to Universal CityWalk Hollywood and Orlando, where guests can capture photos with themed photo ops inspired by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Guests visiting CityWalk can also watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at Universal Cinema at CityWalk Hollywood and Universal Cinemark at CityWalk Orlando beginning April 1.

