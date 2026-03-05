FIRST LOOK: Inside Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood

As the long-awaited opening of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood approaches this year, Inside Universal was recently invited for a behind-the-scenes look at unveiling the launch of the three remaining ride vehicles accompanying the previously showcased Dodge Charger.

Paying homage to the franchise centered around enjoying fast thrills in stylish cars, the rollercoaster will whisk guests on a high-speed race along 4,100 feet of aerial track – equal to the length of nearly 12 football fields – spanning across the Universal City hillside that overlooks the Lower Lot and backlot.

Thrill seekers will be enthused to hear that alongside the ride’s magnificent views as it twists around the Starway escalator and beyond, the attraction features 360-degree rotation technology creating a sensation of being in a real drifting car, all while reaching speeds up to 72 mph – remarkably, 2 mph faster than the top speed of the infamously thrilling Velocicoaster located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando.

As guests enter the attraction entrance – a worn brick warehouse donning a massive mural painted in the iconic graffiti style of the franchise – they’ll find themselves immersed in the story where a need for speed – and of course, family to enjoy it with – always comes first.

Though the loading area is relatively sparse in detail, mimicking a realistic abandoned warehouse fitting for the start of a Fast & Furious street race, the loading area features a vibrant, large-scale spray-painted mural created by world-renowned artist Tristan Eaton, whom fans may recognize as the same talented artist behind the stunning Universal Monsters murals showcased on the backlot.

Here, the attraction will use dual loading on both sides of the loading area for efficiency, utilizing a rotating track to regularly alternate between each side. Each train carrying up to 16 guests at once features four ride vehicles inspired by various iconic cars fans may recognize from the franchise.

Leading the train unsurprisingly is Dominic Toretto’s signature 1970 Dodge Charger. Sporting a sleek black frame, the 900-horsepower car is widely regarded as the ultimate American muscle car and has become a true leading icon of the Fast franchise, where the cars have become stars in their own right.

Next in line is a bright orange Mazda RX-7, inspired by the 1997 model car driven by Han Seoul-oh. The car is known for featuring 19-inch wheels, custom interior detailing, racing seats, and upgraded suspension.

Following the Mazda is a royal blue Nissan Skyline GT-R, designed after Brian O’Conner’s own 2002 blue Nissan GT-R that he enhanced with styling modifications and extensive performance to give it a unique look of its own.

Last but not least, an orange Toyota Supra completes the train, inspired by Brian O’Conner’s 1994 car sporting the legendary 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo inline-six engine. In the films, O’Conner delivered this Toyota Supra to Toretto after promising him a “10-second car”, which has now become one of the most memorable cars of the Fast & the Furious franchise.

Given the excitement among fans and the general public alike, we remain optimistic that Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be a fantastic and much-needed thrilling addition to the park. Though no specific opening date has been announced as of now, the long-awaited ride is expected to open sometime this summer, so keep a close eye out for future updates!

In the meantime, you can take a sneak peek preview of the ride’s launch here.

