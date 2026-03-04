New Graphic Tee Collection arrives at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has introduced a new lineup of graphic t-shirts now available across the resort.

The collection features a mix of designs based on popular intellectual properties as well as park-specific artwork inspired by attractions and areas throughout the resort.

The shirts can be found at multiple merchandise locations around the resort, including the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida, as well as IOA Trading Co. in Islands of Adventure. The Epic Universe collection is currently only available at the Epic Universe Preview Center, but is expected to become available at Epic Universe soon.

Universal is currently offering a promotion allowing guests to purchase 2 tees for $50. The deal applies to the new collection and is available at participating retail locations. Otherwise, the price for each shirt is $30.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.