Universal Studios Florida Entrance undergoing Exterior Paint Refresh

Universal Studios Florida has been undergoing an exterior paint refresh at its main entrance over the past month.

The updated color scheme moves away from pink tones and towards whites and creams, with tones reminiscent of early Hollywood Spanish Mission architecture.

Work so far has focused on the buildings surrounding the entry plaza. There is currently no word on whether the iconic Universal Studios archway will be included as part of the new paint scheme.

