Pteranodon Flyers Closed for Refurbishment through May 2026 at Islands of Adventure

Universal Orlando has updated its website to confirm that Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for refurbishment through May 14, 2026.

As always, refurbishment timelines are subject to change.

No additional details have been released regarding the refurbishment. Such closures may be related to maintenance, inspections, or operational adjustments.

