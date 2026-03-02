Knott’s Berry Farm Previews a Taste of the Boysenberry Festival

Winter is fading in Southern California, and that means one thing in Buena Park: the return of the Boysenberry Festival at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Ahead of the full kickoff, we got a preview of this year’s boysenberry-inspired food and new merchandise. Here’s a quick look at what’s coming soon.

To no one’s surprise, there were a lot of desserts to try this year. The group favorite was the boysenberry shortcake sushi roll. Chopsticks were even provided if you wanted to make it feel like a somewhat-authentic sushi roll. There was also a no-bake lemon and boysenberry cheesecake that had the perfect amount of tartness. The Boysenberry Brick, a fried brioche with boysenberry jam and soft serve, caught our eye. It’ll be on the tasting card, available at Ghost Town Grub, and might be the first item we try on our visit.

Of course, it can’t all be sweet. There were savory items on hand, too. This included classics like boysenberry chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, and meatloaf. You’ll also be able to find a variety of pizza options, including boysenberry BBQ chicken pizza, Cacio e Pepe pizza, and even a boysenberry sausage and mushroom pizza. The Prop Shop will have a seasonal pasta of penne pesto with pine nuts. And the popular Casa California will feature a seasonal protein: boysenberry-marinated carnitas.

And to wash that all down? You better believe they have drinks. From the classic boysenberry sangria to matcha with boysenberry cold foam, there’s plenty to choose from. They’ll have popping pearl milkshakes, lattes, and pomegranate lemonades, as well as stronger options like iced espresso martinis, tequila sunrises, and a michelada with boysenberry chamoy, chili powder, and a tamarind stick. Whatever your preference, there’s a boysenberry-flavored drink for you.

Finally, there was also a preview of the merchandise. Betty Boysen has become the de facto mascot of the event. You’ll find her as a cookie cutter, on a spatula, and even as a straw topper for the ever-popular large drink cups. Since the hand-knitted items were such a hit at the booths around Ghost Town, there’s now a selection available in stores, including a purse, a cute headband, and an adorable hat.

I particularly like the “Feeling Berry Good” shirt this year. The Knott’s logo is on the sleeve rather than large and front-and-center like other items. But there are designs on the complete opposite end of that spectrum, if that’s your cup of tea (or boysenberry chocolate swirl coffee, as the case may be).

This is only part of what the full festival will entail. There will be booths at the craft fair selling handcrafted goods, stage shows all over the park, including melodramas and musicals, a wonderful art gallery, cookie decorating, and so much more. This is the time of year when the park is firing on all cylinders in the best way possible.

The Boysenberry Festival officially kicks off on March 13 and runs through April 12. It’s included with park admission. Tickets and tasting cards are available at Knotts.com.

