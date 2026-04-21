Celebrate Mother’s Day 2026 with Brunch & Dinner at Universal Orlando Hotels

Loews Hotels has announced a lineup of dining options for Mother’s Day at Universal Orlando, offering a range of brunch and dinner experiences across Universal’s on-site hotels on Sunday, May 10.

Both locals and visitors will be able to choose from several on-site restaurants, with offerings ranging from upscale buffets to prix fixe dining experiences.

The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel

Located at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando, The Kitchen will offer a gourmet Mother’s Day buffet designed to resemble a rockstar’s home kitchen. Menu highlights include carving stations with prime rib and spiral ham, a made-to-order pasta station, smoked salmon, and a wide selection of desserts.

$85 for adults, $40 for children (ages 3–9)

7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Islands Dining Room at Royal Pacific Resort

At Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Islands Dining Room will feature a diverse buffet blending Pan-Asian flavors with brunch classics. Offerings include a sushi station, raw bar, Asian charcuterie, omelet and waffle stations, and hot dishes such as smoked brisket and fried chicken.

$85 for adults, $40 for children (ages 3–9)

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Amatista Cookhouse at Sapphire Falls Resort

Amatista Cookhouse will offer a Caribbean-inspired prix fixe menu for late lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from starters like garlic lime shrimp or salad, followed by entrées including surf and turf, mojo chicken, or coconut Aji Amarillo salmon, and desserts such as rum cake or guava cheesecake.

$65 per person

2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Trattoria del Porto at Portofino Bay Hotel

At Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Trattoria del Porto will extend hours for its popular breakfast buffet, featuring traditional favorites like scrambled eggs, French toast, breakfast potatoes, sausage, smoked salmon, and pastries.

$36 for adults, $18 for children (ages 3–9)

7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.