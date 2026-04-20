More Construction Walls Added in Lost Continent, Now Surrounding Poseidon’s Fury

Construction walls have expanded in the Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure, with a new section now installed directly in front of Poseidon’s Fury.

The added walls expand the overall construction footprint in Lost Continent, which had previously just been limited to the former Eighth Voyage of Sindbad attraction.

Poseidon’s Fury was a walkthrough attraction where guests were caught in the middle of a battle between the ocean god Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon inside the Temple of Poseidon. The attraction closed permanently in May 2023.

While Universal has yet to make a formal announcement regarding specific details, the company previously confirmed in late 2025 that plans were underway, stating they were preparing The Lost Continent “for any future developments.”

More walls are expected in the coming weeks, though Universal has not announced an official “last day” for The Lost Continent at this time.

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