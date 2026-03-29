What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of March 30, 2026

HAPPY EASTER!

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from March 30, 2026, to April 5, 2026.

Universal Orlando

It’s the final week of Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2026, which wraps up on Saturday, April 4. The event brings the spirit of New Orleans and Carnaval celebrations from around the globe to the heart of Universal Studios Florida. The popular event features a dazzling parade with vibrant floats, street performers, and tons of beads; live concerts on select nights by top names in music; and an expansive menu of international dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from 12 different countries.

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Universal Orlando is celebrating the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a limited-time experience in Super Nintendo World and Universal CityWalk from March 10 (MAR10 Day) through April 13, 2026. The promotion will feature a limited-time Yoshi meet-and-greet at Universal Epic Universe, along with themed treats like the Rosalina Cupcake and Galaxy Popcorn.

Guests looking to celebrate Easter can find a variety of brunch and dining experiences across the hotels at Universal Orlando, with several restaurants offering special menus on Easter Sunday.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish at Islands of Adventure will close on March 24, 2026, for a brief refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on March 26, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a limited-time experience in Super Nintendo World and Universal CityWalk from March 10 (MAR10 Day) through April 13, 2026. The promotion will feature a limited-time Yoshi meet-and-greet in Super Nintendo World, along with themed treats like the Rosalina Cupcake and Galaxy Popcorn.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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