Luke Combs bringing Category 10 Entertainment Venue to CityWalk at Universal Orlando

Country superstar Luke Combs is expanding his Category 10 entertainment brand to Universal Orlando, with plans to open a massive new venue in CityWalk in late 2027.

The project is a partnership between Combs and Opry Entertainment Group. The Orlando location will mark the third Category 10 venue, joining the flagship in Nashville, which opened in 2024, and a Las Vegas location set to debut in fall 2026.

The approximately 33,000-square-foot, three-story venue will feature live music, food, and spaces inspired by Combs’ music and personal passions. The venue is named after his multi-platinum No. 1 hit, “Hurricane,” a nod to the classification of hurricane intensity.

“I have a line in my song ‘1, 2 Many,’ ‘there’s no stopping me once I get goin.’ Well, I guess you can say the same about Cat 10 now,” Combs said in a statement. “I know Orlando is a worldwide destination spot, so I’m super pumped and humbled that we’re getting to open a location there. My wife is from Florida, so we’re both super excited about this. I am glad to be bringing our brand of first-class service and awesome tunes to the Sunshine State.”

Groundbreaking is scheduled for summer 2026, with additional details about the project expected to be released in the coming months.

