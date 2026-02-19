Universal Orlando Launches Weeklong Ticket with Access to All Four Theme Parks at Limited-Time Rate

Universal Orlando has introduced a new multi-day ticket option for U.S. residents that provides six or seven days of park-to-park access to all four of its theme parks. For a limited time, guests can purchase the new weeklong ticket at a special rate equal to the price of a five-day ticket.

The new ticket includes admission to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and Epic Universe with park-to-park access.

The launch of the extended ticket aligns with Universal Orlando’s continued positioning as a weeklong vacation destination, offering more than 75 rides and attractions across its four parks, along with dining, shopping, and entertainment at Universal CityWalk.

In addition to the ticket offer, guests can take advantage of a limited-time hotel promotion. Those who book a stay of five nights or longer at select Universal Orlando hotels will receive a $300 dining credit. Participating hotels include Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Aventura Hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and Universal Terra Luna Resort. The dining credit can be used at participating hotel dining locations.

For more information about the new multi-day tickets and current offers for U.S. residents, guests can visit UniversalOrlando.com.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.