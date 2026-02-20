Stardust Racers at Epic Universe closes for brief February refurbishment

Universal Orlando has announced that Stardust Racers at Epic Universe will be closed this week and will remain closed longer than initially scheduled.

The dual-track launch coaster was originally listed as temporarily closed from February 19 through February 22, 2026. That closure window has since been extended, with the attraction now scheduled to remain closed through February 28, 2026.

No additional details have been released regarding the reason for the extended downtime. Such closures may be related to maintenance, inspections, or operational adjustments.

As of now, the ride is expected to reopen on March 1, 2026, though reopening dates remain subject to change.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.