Sinners Haunted House announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal has officially announced that Sinners will be coming to both Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood as an all-new haunted house.

“It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with Sinners in such a powerful way,” said Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, producers of Sinners and founders of Proximity Media, in a joint statement. “Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film — to feel the music, the atmosphere and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us.”

The terrifying Halloween Horror Nights house will transport guests back in time to the popular Club Juke where they will quickly realize that nothing is as it seems when nefarious, red-eyed vampires Remmick, Bert and Joan appear with their insatiable hunger. As they attempt to evade the vampires at every turn, fans will encounter some of their favorite characters lifted straight from the film, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread. Caught in a deadly struggle between twins Smoke and Stack and the bloodthirsty vampires, guests must survive the night – because the terror will only relent once the sun rises.

“At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer, Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood. “Just as Ryan Coogler’s Academy Award winning film, Sinners re-invented the vampire movie, we are re-inventing the haunted house and creating new ways to scare our guests that we’ve never attempted and are thrilled to bring this amazing story to life in a truly terrifying and fully immersive way.”

“The moment Sinners premiered, we knew it was an undeniable fit for Halloween Horror Nights and it’s an honor to bring this story to life,” said Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort. “It’s rare for a film to fully satisfy hardcore horror fans while also inviting new audiences into the genre—and that’s exactly what Sinners does. Its world, characters and intensity will translate into a relentless haunted house. We can’t wait for our fans to step inside and experience the horror firsthand in a way that only Halloween Horror Nights can deliver.”

Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan , Sinners became one of the most critically acclaimed horror films in recent years. The film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack as they return to their hometown for a new start, only to find themselves caught in a battle against a growing vampire threat.

The film also earned multiple Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler.

Halloween Horror Nights begins on select nights August 28 through November 1 at Universal Orlando, while Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs on select nights beginning September 3.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.