Mystic Fountain closes; More Construction Walls added to the Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure

The Mystic Fountain in The Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure has closed as additional construction walls continue to expand throughout the area.

The Mystic Fountain was one of the land’s most recognizable features, known for interacting and joking with guests. Its closure marks another major change for The Lost Continent following Universal’s confirmation that the original land is being replaced.

Opening in 1999, The Lost Continent was one of the six original lands that debuted with Islands of Adventure. In 2010, much of the Merlinwood section of the land was transformed into part of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. During that transition, Dueling Dragons was rebranded as Dragon Challenge before eventually closing in 2017.

The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad officially closed in 2018, while Poseidon’s Fury followed in 2023, leaving only a handful of shops, snack stands, and Mythos still operating within the land.

Additional details regarding the future of Lost Continent, including the new themed area that will replace it and the exact closure timelines for the remaining venues, are expected to be announced at a later date.

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