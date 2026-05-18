Universal Orlando adding Captain Cacao Meet & Greet to Epic Universe on May 22

Universal Orlando will add a new Captain Cacao Meet & Greet experience to Universal Epic Universe beginning May 22.

The popular bear will meet guests in Celestial Park just in time as the park celebrates its first anniversary.

Captain Cacao quickly became one of Epic Universe’s most popular original characters following the park’s opening, with the plush based on the character frequently selling out at Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets in Celestial Park. The character developed a strong following online as guests embraced the whimsy of the character and story.

According to the official lore shared by Universal Orlando, Captain Cacao travels the cosmos alongside young adventurer Maya of the Skies aboard the “Marshmallow Airship Joei de Ganache,” a fantastical moonship powered by floating star-shaped marshmallows. Together, the duo searches the universe for rare sweets and ingredients to bring back to Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets in Celestial Park. A lesser-known character, Major Lolli, is a small sugar glider who helps maintain the ship. Universal has yet to officially reveal the character’s appearance, but a small reference can be found inside the shop.

Universal Orlando has not yet announced exact appearance times or the meet & greet location inside Epic Universe.