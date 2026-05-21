Universal Orlando celebrates Epic Universe’s One-Year Anniversary with New Merchandise & Collectibles

Universal Orlando has announced a new lineup of merchandise and collectibles to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Universal Epic Universe, which officially opened on May 22, 2025. The anniversary offerings include new apparel, accessories, collectible items, and soundtrack releases themed to each of the park’s five lands. Select items will also become available online beginning May 22 through shopUniversal.com.

Celestial Park will debut a new line of apparel and accessories, including a Spirit Jersey featuring the Chronos park entrance, an Epic Universe crossbody bag by Lug and the newly released, exclusive physical vinyl edition of the Celestial Park soundtrack, arriving as a special anniversary offering. Available exclusively in-park, fans can pre-order a statue of the Chronos featuring coins celebrating each of the worlds. In addition, the park’s beloved original character, Captain Cacao – who will be available for meet and greets in Celestial Park beginning – also comes to life through a whimsical new crossbody bag and coordinating coin purse bag charm by Lug.

Super Nintendo World will introduce a cross-category collection of merchandise inspired by Mount Beanpole featuring Mario, including the first-ever Super Nintendo World Spirit Jersey, a tumbler with a Mount Beanpole flag straw topper, and an adorable backpack and tote. The lineup also enhances with a limited release Gold Power-Up Band – joining the Power-Up Band collection that allows you to boost your experience with interactive games, challenges, and attractions throughout the land. will introduce a cross-category collection of merchandise inspired by Mount Beanpole featuring Mario, including the first-ever Super Nintendo World Spirit Jersey, a tumbler with a Mount Beanpole flag straw topper, and an adorable backpack and tote. The lineup also enhances with a limited release Gold Power-Up Band – joining the Power-Up Band collection that allows you to boost your experience with interactive games, challenges, and attractions throughout the land.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, guests will find collectible glass wands inspired by beloved wizarding world characters, along with an adorable new collection of apparel and accessories featuring the Mooncalf as seen in Place Cachée coming later this summer. The land will also introduce all-new interactive wands for Lord Voldemort, Sirius Black and Luna Lovegood, each designed with illuminated spell effects and immersive haptic responses throughout wizarding Paris. Within, guests will find collectible glass wands inspired by beloved wizarding world characters, along with an adorable new collection of apparel and accessories featuring the Mooncalf as seen in Place Cachée coming later this summer. The land will also introduce all-new interactive wands for Lord Voldemort, Sirius Black and Luna Lovegood, each designed with illuminated spell effects and immersive haptic responses throughout wizarding Paris.

Throughout How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, fans can explore an array of new merchandise, including a collection of apparel and accessories inspired by Toothless and friends, gold accented versions of the Toothless Loungefly bag and headband, as well as hatching eggs with collectible plush of fan favorite dragons. Guests can also pick up the physical edition of the How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk soundtrack.

In Dark Universe, the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience now offers expanded customization options, including themed temporary tattoos and new summer cosplay‑inspired apparel available next door at Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities. Later this summer, a Frankenstein Manor Loungefly bag and a Darkmoor‑inspired apparel and accessories collection will also debut, offering fans even more ways to celebrate the land’s iconic monster mythology.

While these products are available beginning for a limited time at retail locations in Universal Epic Universe this summer, select anniversary items are launching on shopUniversal.com, making it easy for fans everywhere to join the celebration. Plus, fans at home can relive the past year’s adventures through the music of Epic Universe with two soundtrack offerings: ’s all-new digital release of the How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk soundtrack, and the currently-available Dark Universe soundtrack. Both soundtracks are now available across streaming platforms. To shop items from the Epic Universe anniversary collection, please visit ShopUniversal.com, and for more information about Universal Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, visit UniversalOrlando.com/EpicUniverse.