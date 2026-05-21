Tickets now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has released single-night & multi-night tickets and additional event add-ons for Halloween Horror Nights 2026, which will occur on select nights between September 3 and November 1, 2026.

Single-night tickets start at $77, with the Express Pass add-on at $249 per person and the Unlimited Express option add-on at $289 per person.

Frequent Fear Passes are also available in two options: the Frequent Fear Pass, which allows up to 35 nights of the event and starts at $179 per person, and the Ultimate Fear Pass, which allows visits on all event dates and starts at $299 per person.

The Early Access Ticket, which allows early event access starting at 5:30pm, is available for $20.

Guests can also book the RIP Tour, which starts at $439 per person and includes an expert-guided tour, meal, VIP Trolley to the backlot, and more.

The After 2 P.M. Day/Night, which allows admission to Universal Studios Hollywood after 2pm and Halloween Horror Nights the same day, starts at $117 (starts at $309 if adding Express).

The Day/Night Ticket, After 2 P.M. Day/Night Ticket, Universal Express Ticket, and R.I.P. Tour will all include access to the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster, marking the only way guests will be able to experience the coaster during Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal also officially confirmed that Sinners will be featured as an all-new haunted house at both Halloween Horror Nights events in Hollywood & Orlando.

More information about this year’s event will be available soon.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.