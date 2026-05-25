What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of May 25, 2026

Wishing everyone a safe Memorial Day as we honor those who gave their lives in service.

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from May 25, 2026, to May 31, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is featuring limited-time summer experiences inspired by blockbuster films, running now through August 10, 2026. The seasonal offerings will bring a range of character encounters, themed photo opportunities, interactive activations, exclusive merchandise, and new food and beverage options, highlighted by the Spielberg Summer Blockbusters Exhibit, experiences inspired by “Jaws” and Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters,” and the return of the Universal Mega Movie Parade on June 5.

Volcano Bay Nights continues and will be on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The event takes place on select nights through August 21 and invites guests to enjoy the water park after dark with special entertainment, exclusive food and drinks, and access to many of Volcano Bay’s most popular attractions.

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will close May 12, 2026, for a “reimagining”. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! in DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida is closed for refurbishment starting today, May 18, 2026. It is scheduled to reopen on July 4, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Pteranadon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on July 2, 2026.

Me Ship, The Olive at Islands of Adventure, will close for refurbishment on May 26. It is scheduled to reopen on June 10, 2026.

Viking Training Camp at Epic Universe is closed for refurbishment starting today, May 4, 2026. It is scheduled to reopen on May 27, 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Butterbeer Season has returned to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The annual tradition, which will take place through May 31, allows fans to celebrate their love for Butterbeer by enjoying a selection of confections that includes all-new variations of the classic favorite, as well as shopping for exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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