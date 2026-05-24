Captain Cacao Meet & Greet debuts at Epic Universe

Captain Cacao has officially debuted in Celestial Park at Epic Universe.

Captain Cacao quickly became one of Epic Universe’s most popular original characters following the park’s opening, with the plush based on the character frequently selling out at Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets in Celestial Park. The character developed a strong following online as guests embraced the whimsy of the character and story.

Cacao will meet with guests throughout the day near Oak & Star Tavern. When arriving for his set, the bear marches in with his handlers, saluting each one before settling into the meet & greet area and saluting the waiting line. Like his plush, he features a blue bicorn hat, red sash, and his trademark white star marking around his right eye.

To celebrate, Universal has also released a new version of the plush, featuring more sparkles and an Epic Universe branding on its foot.

According to the official lore shared by Universal Orlando, Captain Cacao travels the cosmos alongside young adventurer Maya of the Skies aboard the “Marshmallow Airship Joei de Ganache,” a fantastical moonship powered by floating star-shaped marshmallows. Together, the duo searches the universe for rare sweets and ingredients to bring back to Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets in Celestial Park. View this post on Instagram