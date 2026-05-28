Universal Kids Resort Officially Opens July 1, 2026

Universal Kids Resort, Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever regional theme park specifically designed for kids, will officially open on .

Tickets, on-site hotel packages, and the park’s first annual pass option are now on sale.

Located in Frisco, Texas, Universal Kids Resort invites a new generation to embark on kid-sized Universal thrills made just for them. Across the 20-acre park, kids and their grown-ups will find fun at every turn as they laugh, splash, dance and play through seven amazing lands that celebrate some of their favorite characters and stories: DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Jurassic World Adventure Camp, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club, DreamWorks’ TrollsFest, DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar and the Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Plus, families can stay just steps away from the excitement at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel. Located at the entrance to the park, the colorful hotel features 300 rooms and family suites,s dining, an outdoor pool, and other family-friendly amenities – making it the perfect place for guests to rest or gear up for their day of play at Universal Kids Resort.

Tickets, packages and the first annual pass option for Universal Kids Resort are on sale now, specifically:

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission tickets: 1-Day Tickets start at $54.99+ tax while a 2-Day Ticket starts at $73.99+ tax

1-Day Tickets start at $54.99+ tax while a 2-Day Ticket starts at $73.99+ tax The Universal Kids Resort Silver Annual Pass : 12 months of access to the park (blockout dates apply). Pass options inclusive of parking are also available. Starts at $129.99 + tax. A Annual Pass + Parking Pass is also available for $164.99 + tax.

: 12 months of access to the park (blockout dates apply). Pass options inclusive of parking are also available. Starts at $129.99 + tax. A Annual Pass + Parking Pass is also available for $164.99 + tax. A “Create Your Own” Package that allows guests to customize their experience and includes multiple ticket options – including a specialty “1.5-Day” admission ticket – hotel accommodations, flights and access to exclusive benefits such as Early Park Admission, resort-wide charging privileges, free delivery of purchased merchandise, and more.

that allows guests to customize their experience and includes multiple ticket options – including a specialty “1.5-Day” admission ticket – hotel accommodations, flights and access to exclusive benefits such as Early Park Admission, resort-wide charging privileges, free delivery of purchased merchandise, and more. All room types at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel for stays beginning , including the Standard Queen, Deluxe Queen and Signature Queen rooms, which can sleep up to five guests, and the Family Suites, which can sleep up to six guests.

For more information about Universal Kids Resort, visit UniversalKidsResort.com .

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