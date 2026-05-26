Universal Studios Florida debuts Summer Movie Experiences featuring Jaws, Minions, and Spielberg Exhibit

The biggest seasonal additions can be found in Universal Studios Florida’s San Francisco area, where Universal has brought back an expanded “Jaws” summer overlay celebrating the iconic film’s legacy. The area features Amity and Jaws-inspired decor, themed photo opportunities, and new food & beverage offerings tied to the classic Universal film.
Guests can take photos with photo ops inspired by the Amity 6 and Captain Jake’s Amity Boat Tours sign from the former attraction, Quint’s boat, the Orca, and the infamous “Help Shark!” Amity Beach billboard.
Richter’s Burger Co. has also received a Jaws-inspired Makeover, transforming the restaurant into an homage to the film and former attraction. New for the Summer, the menu features “We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat” Burger and the “Shake Attack”.
“We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat” burger is a, rightfully, big sandwich featuring three smash patties topped with American cheese, grilled onions, secret sauce, and pickles on a special Jaws-branded brioche bun. The “Shake Attack” dessert drink blends pineapple, orange, and coconut flavors into a tropical blue shake, finished with a strawberry “chomp” splash and topped with a gummy shark.
The burger itself delivers a strong balance of meaty flavors, with the patties seasoned well and featuring a nice crust from the smash-style. The grilled onions and secret sauce help cut through the richness of the beef, keeping the sandwich from feeling overly heavy despite its massive size. It’s messy, excessive, and very much in line with the punchline. It’s a well-executed, straightforward burger.
The shake is nice and light, leaning more toward a coconut milkshake with a subtle fruity flavor throughout. The strawberry “chomp” splash adds an occasional punch of sweetness that stands out against the tropical base, giving the drink a more refreshing flavor profile
Chez Alcartraz, long known to be one of the last remaining remnants that honors the former Jaws attraction, has expanded its drink menu to feature new cocktails, including the tropical “Golden Shark,” the “Great White,” and the “Amity Island Iced Tea.” The last 2 beverages are also available in non-alcoholic mocktail versions.
Of course, there’s always the classic Ocean Attack beverage, with the bartenders often putting on a bit of a show while preparing and pouring the drink.
While Universal originally announced the return of the Universal Mega Movie Parade beginning May 23, the entertainment offering has been delayed. The parade’s date was quietly changed from the schedule and will now begin on June 5.
Illumination’s upcoming film “Minions & Monsters” has arrived in Minion Land with limited-time entertainment and menu offerings. Guests can meet new Minion characters, Henry and James, from the upcoming film at DreamWorks Theater. Over at Minion Cafe, Universal is serving themed sweet treats to celebrate the Monsters part of the new film, as they really lean into the monster theme.
The Monster Marshmallow Lemonade combines strawberry lemonade with Sh’mallow marshmallow topping and candy eyeball sprinkles, while Howard’s Berry Lemonade Cupcake is a berry lemonade-flavored cupcake garnished with a gummy tentacle.
Irene’s Creamsicle Cheesecake Calzone may be the most visually striking item in the lineup. The oversized dessert arrives covered in bright orange vanilla cream with candy eyeballs scattered across the top. Inside, the pizza dough shell is filled with cheesecake bites and orange marmalade, creating a strong creamsicle-style flavor.It’s rich, sweet, and big, and the combination of thick dough and cheesecake makes it a particularly heavy option.
Universal has also introduced an exclusive merchandise line for Minions & Monsters, available in both Universal Studios Stores and the Minion gift shops.
The summer event also includes the debut of the new Spielberg Summer Blockbusters exhibit. Located in the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida, the limited-time experience showcases props, behind-the-scenes stories, and artifacts from some of the films directed by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg -including Jurassic Park, Jaws, and E.T., while also previewing Universal Pictures’ upcoming film “Disclosure Day,” scheduled to release in theaters on June 12.
Earlier this month, Universal debuted its latest seasonal overlay for the Red Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk, becoming the Re(d)tro Coconut Club. The retro-inspired experience features neon-heavy decor, vintage 90s’ aesthetics, specialty cocktails, and a nostalgia-driven soundtrack – especially for Millennials.
Beyond the parks, all 11 Universal Orlando hotels are participating in the seasonal celebration with large sandcastle displays inspired by popular Universal franchises and characters. The themed sculptures are accompanied by specialty summer beverages available throughout the resort hotel portfolio.
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