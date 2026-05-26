Universal Studios Florida debuts Summer Movie Experiences featuring Jaws, Minions, and Spielberg Exhibit

The biggest seasonal additions can be found in Universal Studios Florida’s San Francisco area, where Universal has brought back an expanded “Jaws” summer overlay celebrating the iconic film’s legacy. The area features Amity and Jaws-inspired decor, themed photo opportunities, and new food & beverage offerings tied to the classic Universal film.

Guests can take photos with photo ops inspired by the Amity 6 and Captain Jake’s Amity Boat Tours sign from the former attraction, Quint’s boat, the Orca, and the infamous “Help Shark!” Amity Beach billboard.

Richter’s Burger Co. has also received a Jaws-inspired Makeover, transforming the restaurant into an homage to the film and former attraction. New for the Summer, the menu features “We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat” Burger and the “Shake Attack”.

“We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat” burger is a, rightfully, big sandwich featuring three smash patties topped with American cheese, grilled onions, secret sauce, and pickles on a special Jaws-branded brioche bun. The “Shake Attack” dessert drink blends pineapple, orange, and coconut flavors into a tropical blue shake, finished with a strawberry “chomp” splash and topped with a gummy shark.

The burger itself delivers a strong balance of meaty flavors, with the patties seasoned well and featuring a nice crust from the smash-style. The grilled onions and secret sauce help cut through the richness of the beef, keeping the sandwich from feeling overly heavy despite its massive size. It’s messy, excessive, and very much in line with the punchline. It’s a well-executed, straightforward burger.

The shake is nice and light, leaning more toward a coconut milkshake with a subtle fruity flavor throughout. The strawberry “chomp” splash adds an occasional punch of sweetness that stands out against the tropical base, giving the drink a more refreshing flavor profile

Chez Alcartraz, long known to be one of the last remaining remnants that honors the former Jaws attraction, has expanded its drink menu to feature new cocktails, including the tropical “Golden Shark,” the “Great White,” and the “Amity Island Iced Tea.” The last 2 beverages are also available in non-alcoholic mocktail versions.

Of course, there’s always the classic Ocean Attack beverage, with the bartenders often putting on a bit of a show while preparing and pouring the drink.

While Universal originally announced the return of the Universal Mega Movie Parade beginning May 23, the entertainment offering has been delayed. The parade’s date was quietly changed from the schedule and will now begin on June 5.

Illumination’s upcoming film “Minions & Monsters” has arrived in Minion Land with limited-time entertainment and menu offerings. Guests can meet new Minion characters, Henry and James, from the upcoming film at DreamWorks Theater. Over at Minion Cafe, Universal is serving themed sweet treats to celebrate the Monsters part of the new film, as they really lean into the monster theme.

The Monster Marshmallow Lemonade combines strawberry lemonade with Sh’mallow marshmallow topping and candy eyeball sprinkles, while Howard’s Berry Lemonade Cupcake is a berry lemonade-flavored cupcake garnished with a gummy tentacle.