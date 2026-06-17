Stranger Things returns to Halloween Horror Nights 2026 at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal has officially announced that Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things will return to Halloween Horror Nights in 2026 as an all-new haunted house at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The announcement marks the franchise’s return to the event after its previous appearances in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

Developed in partnership with Netflix, this year’s Stranger Things haunted house will showcase the most gripping moments from the final season in an authentic, visceral experience that places guests at the center of the ultimate battle to save Hawkins. Fans will confront the terror they’ve seen on screen as they navigate iconic locations and encounter favorite characters—all while evading a host of horrifying supernatural creatures…including Vecna himself.

The harrowing adventure will immediately transport guests to the town of Hawkins, as the barrier between reality and the supernatural is collapsing to unleash an ominous darkness. As visitors make their way through familiar scenes, including the Wheeler House, Hawkins National Laboratory, the MAC-Z military base, as well as the haunting realms of the Upside Down and the Abyss, they’ll be hunted at every turn by Demogorgons and other sinister creatures. With Vecna on their heels, the terror intensifies, pulling guests into an all-or-nothing battle for survival.

Halloween Horror Nights begins on select nights August 28 through November 1 at Universal Orlando, while Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood runs on select nights beginning September 3.

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