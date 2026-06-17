Iconic Poseidon’s Fury Trident Demolished as The Lost Continent Continues to Disappear

Demolition work continues in The Lost Continent at Universal Islands of Adventure, with one of the land’s most recognizable icons now removed.

The giant trident that towered over the entrance to Poseidon’s Fury has been removed, marking the latest loss in what has become the steady reduction of one of Islands of Adventure’s original opening day lands. The trident served as a visual centerpiece of The Lost Continent for more than 25 years, visible from across the park and helping define the land’s skyline since Islands of Adventure opened in 1999.

The removal comes alongside other recent changes throughout the area. The themed archway that once welcomed guests to The Eighth Voyage of Sindbad has also been demolished, while the former Sindbad theater has been largely cleared.

Construction walls have continued to expand throughout the land in recent weeks as Doc Sugrue’s Desert Kebab House has now closed.

While Universal has yet to announce plans for the area, the continued demolition leaves The Lost Continent increasingly stripped of the landmarks that once defined the land.

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