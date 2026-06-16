Universal Studios Hollywood returns to Midsummer Scream 2026 with Photo Ops, Merch, & Horror Nights Panel

Universal Destinations & Experiences will return to Midsummer Scream this year with an expanded presence at the Long Beach Convention Center from August 7 – 9, 2026.

Located at the front of the show floor, Universal’s booth will feature photo opportunities inspired by this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, exclusive merchandise reveals, character meet & greets, artist signings, and more.

Fans will also be able to purchase select merchandise before it arrives at Universal theme parks, including items inspired by Universal Monsters and Halloween II.

Additional highlights include a behind-the-scenes panel on Universal Products & Experiences collaborations, Universal Studios Hollywood’s annual Halloween Horror Nights panel featuring Executive Producer John Murdy, and an experience featuring the icons of Universal Horror Unleashed inside the Hall of Shadows.

Midsummer Scream takes place August 7 – 9, 2026, at the Long Beach Convention Center.

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