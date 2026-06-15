Universal Epic Universe to debut New Nighttime Fireworks Show, Universal Celestial Goodnight, on July 7

Universal Orlando has announced Universal Celestial Goodnight, a new nighttime spectacular debuting July 7 at Universal Epic Universe.

The new nighttime show will allow guests to “Top Off their Day of Thrills with a Truly EPIC Nighttime Experience”.

Running nightly in Celestial Park, the show will feature synchronized fountains, lighting effects, music, and a fireworks finale celebrating the worlds of Epic Universe, including Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and Dark Universe.

According to Universal, the production will utilize nearly 600 synchronized light fixtures, more than 350 fountains, and seven million LED lights embedded throughout Celestial Park. The experience will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display serving as the park’s nighttime sendoff.

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