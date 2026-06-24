Ghost Town Alive returns to Knott’s, Celebrating 100 Years of Calico in 1895

While the rest of America is gearing up for the semiquincentennial, over in Ghost Town at Knott’s Berry Farm, they’re celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Calico, founded in the grand year of 1795.

The math is correct, but the current year is not what you think it is. If you saunter into Ghost Town from now through the end of August, you’ll be entering 1895 on Founder’s Day, all as a part of their daytime interactive role-playing event called Ghost Town Alive. Since it began in 2016, the award-winning Ghost Town Alive has run a constantly evolving storyline of a small-time town dealing with the often stereotypical problems of a town in the wild west, like bank robberies, stolen gold, and electioneering.

Many of the old peek-ins around Ghost Town are turned into functioning buildings during this time, from the Assay Office to the Miner’s Bank and Town Hall. You can become a reporter at the Calico Gazette, deliver packages for the post office, or bring clothing to the dress shop for touch-ups. The engagement level is as much as you’re comfortable with.

A key factor in Ghost Town Alive’s enduring success is that the story maintains itself year after year, with many of the same cast returning to play the same roles, so they’ll learn to recognize the guests over time, just like any small town would. It’s an incredibly welcoming event for all ages, and it runs daily throughout most of the summer.

As for the story this year, it’s about as by-the-book as it gets. There are no more competitions to steal the town’s artifacts, or questionable new characters that reveal their true name halfway through the day. Instead, a new family is laying claim to the town on its 100th anniversary. As the contents of the time capsule are examined, the rest of the town is learning to accept the alleged new owners. By the end of the day, a large bank robbery is attempted, foiled, and the town votes on how best to move forward with the new ownership. It’s simple enough for people to follow without getting too deep.

Balancing the complexity of Ghost Town Alive is an art form. You want enough variety to keep guests engaged throughout the day, but not so involved that the citizens are unavailable for unscripted creative time, where the magic of this event really happens. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that, as with any live theater, changes are to be expected. What you experience one day will never be repeated exactly the same way on another. So any of the story beats described in this article are not a guarantee.

New this year, we finally have a new location. The former display behind the miner’s bank is now a front for the Calico Historical Society. And what a wonderful location it is. It’s chock full of artifacts from everything over the last 10 years of this event, from the jade dragon to the diamond-encrusted diamond. It’s a wonderful tribute to the longevity and impact that Ghost Town Alive has had on so many people.

While the event kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at park opening each morning at 10AM, the first important story beat of the day happens just after 11:30AM, when the train pulls into town and offloads all the new folks. It’s a fun bit of excitement that can only exist at Knott’s Berry Farm, where a storied land meets a functioning train.

Also, there’s finally a show back in the saloon, in addition to the one in the Bird Cage. And the renovations on the Bird Cage theater are even a part of the story. Everything is maintained in one fairly cohesive world. Speaking of the world, it’s also time to introduce the cast of the 2026 season. Their roles aren’t written in stone, so even if Looking Glass is meant to be at the Barber Shop, some days you might see Quint there instead. Calico is nothing if it’s not flexible. Town Hall is a critical junction point of the town. Need a marriage certificate? Want to be sworn in as a citizen? Or maybe try your hand at arts and crafts? That’s where you’ll go. Mainstays, like Judge Roy Bean, Kid Friday, Gilbert Weitzel and Abigail Dynamite are all well equipped to help you with anything you may need. This year, they’re joined by Nora Nickolay, Bobby Sabado, and Arthur Grunick. And don’t be surprised if the Flumvassers are around, helping to pitch in. They own the town now, so it’s only fitting they spend time in here.

On the flip side, there are some folks you might want to keep an eye on. These folks usually end up on the wrong side of the law. Dirk Scoggins, Cody Sullivan, and Dead Eye usually end up in jail sooner or later each day. Also, be aware that they love to don disguises and may go by alternate names. When your name is mud, sometimes the only way to get ahead is to be someone new. Regarding that jail, it’s located right out in front of the sheriff’s office. Here you’ll find Sheriff Skyler Haney running the joint, with her loyal deputies, Chester Davenport, Priscilla Parker, and Clancy Cunningham. Detective Abraham Frinkerton also calls this office his home, as needed, and the new fire chief, Dante Sicuro, is also new to town this year. He’ll help each day with training a junior firefighting brigade, if getting soaked to avoid the heat is up your alley. If you’re itching to take some classes, the schoolhouse is there for you. Phoebe Figglesworth is around this year, joined by Ricky West, returning after taking a break from helping out at the hotel he has a familial stake in. And joining them for the first time is Bellamy O’Keefe. Keep an eye out for the chalkboard out front with the lesson schedule. And all graduates are celebrated at the hoedown at the end of each day.

If there’s anything worth gossiping about, the gazette will want to hear it, and the post office will likely help traffic in it. Quint Campbell, the owner of both of these establishments, is back to working the desk this year after going behind the scenes for a spell. Bixby Knolls is helping run the gazette, and will always be happy to lend out the latest edition of the paper, complimentary and printed four times daily! And joining them for the first time are Walter “The Truth” Utzer, Cora Martin, Nellie Wells, and Davey Herpingle. We’ll have to see how these new folks handle all the goings-on at Calico.

The Mayfields are the most infamous folks around town, and they’re always happy to have new folks join their crew. But you may have to earn their trust, since they have a long and complicated family history. Scruff, Tiny, and Clay are usually up to no good, but Fluke is a bit harder to gauge. He means well, but sometimes can be a tad more aloof than the rest of his family.

Brett Eastly is back this year, but this time around, he’s free of the post office, so you never know where to find him. Additionally, you might run into the Flumvassers. They’re the family that’s claiming they are the rightful owners of the town. June discovered the deed in her own research and presented the information to her father. You will likely find them around town getting to know everyone before they exert their influence. They seem incredibly welcoming and friendly, but it’s still intimidating finding out you have a new boss all of a sudden, on Founder’s Day, no less!

Heading up the new Calico Historical Society, you’ll find Mr. Gordie Lerew. This is where you’ll be able to view the contents of the time capsule firsthand and find out about the whole room that he’s put together, honoring the history of Calico. This spot is a little hard to find, but it’s well worth seeking out.

If you need a place to stay, Goldie’s is pretty much your only choice. Thelma Kincade’s been running it for the last few years, and this year she brought her uncle’s wife, Vella Kincade, on board to help with all the work. They’re usually all booked up, but you’re still welcome into the lobby to sit for a spell on the fainting couch. They’ve heard talk of spirits haunting the hotel, but that’s all superstitious nonsense. Right?

The barbershop is as multi-purpose as a place in town can get. Here you can borrow some hobby horses, get a mustache, a tattoo, get clothes laundered, and so much more. Both Looking Glass and Barbara Gaines do a wonderful job running the joint, and this year they’ll be assisted by the dapper Cosmo Fisher.

If you have something you want to keep safe, your best bet is at the bank. It’s still a popular target of those rascally Mayfields, but it’s the best option Calico has. Cornelius III returns this year to help keep things running smoothly, and his namesake will also be around to help out this year. Also, be on the lookout for Edward Sepulveda. He’s a new face in town, and an aspiring undertaker, hopefully a profession you don’t need to deal with anytime soon.

The dress shop is back in action this year, after taking some time off by being a front for a lounge. Inside, the owner, Teddy, or her assistant, Lillian, can be found there. They’ll help out with any lace or yarn needs that you may have for crafts. But keep an eye out for Teddy; she has a bit of a rebel streak in her and has run with a bad crowd in the past. Flint is back this year, but not where you’d expect. Now he’s giving it his all as a blacksmith, starting on Founder’s Day, no less. He may say it’s the first day, but don’t let that put you off. He’s very familiar with this line of work and is actually quite skilled. He can make some nifty items for you, if the money’s right.

And finally, way out at the entrance to Calico is the assay office. This is where most guests will get their introduction to Founder’s Day. Ophelia Cinch and Monty Malone are both back to help weigh your gold nuggets, but they also have some other little puzzles around, if you’re so inclined to play. Eugene Sterling is a new face who’s helping them keep things running.

As you can see, it takes a lot of folks to keep Calico running on Founder’s Day, and there are even more folks behind the scenes making it look as real as it does. It’s something I hope Knott’s keeps around for a long time, as it really helps foster creativity, develop social skills, and is just plain fun. It’s currently running daily through August 9th, and then weekends only through August 30th. As a heads up, that final day involves an extra story twist at the end and is a great send-off to a wonderful summer, so if you become a fan of the event, do your best to visit on the final day to take part in the real ending.

Ghost Town Alive is included with park admission, and tickets are available at knotts.com.

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