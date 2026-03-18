Universal Studios Hollywood reveals new details on One Piece: Grand Pirate Show for Fan Fest Nights 2026

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared additional details on One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, a live stunt spectacular coming to the WaterWorld venue as part of Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026.

Inspired by the successful Universal Studios Japan production, the show is set on Midori Island and follows the Straw Hat Crew – Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper – as they search for rare “Pop Greens”. The story quickly escalates when the Marines storm the island, unleashing pyrotechnics and high-energy battle sequences, before rival pirate Buggy enters the fray. The 20-minute production blends action, comedy, and spectacle all within the WaterWorld arena.

After the show, guests can meet the characters for photos in the One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering Fan Zone.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is an after-hours, separately ticketed event celebrating fan-favorite worlds through immersive experiences, live entertainment, character interactions, cosplay, photo opportunities, and themed food, beverages, and merchandise.

The event will run for a limited 12 nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 23-25; May 1-3, 7-9, and 14-16, 2026. Tickets are currently available for purchase.