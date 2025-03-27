Universal Studios Hollywood shares details about Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley at Universal Fan Fest Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood has provided additional details about what guests can expect during the Universal Fan Fest Nights Experience – Back to the Future – Destination Hill Valley.

Coinciding with the film’s 40th Anniversary, Back to the Future – Destination Hill Valley will transport guests to 1955 Hill Valley.

According to the Discover Universal blog post, fans can immerse themselves in the world of the popular film “Back to the Future.” They will encounter characters like Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and many others throughout Courthouse Square, each engaged in their own storylines. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Einstein, Doc’s loyal dog. Universal emphasizes that no two visits to Hill Valley will ever be the same. Visitors are free to explore Courthouse Square at their own pace, or they can choose to follow a character and watch them on their adventure.

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, featuring Marty performing on stage. The experience will even recreate the iconic moment when a lightning bolt strikes the clock tower, sending Marty and his time machine back to 1985.

Launching exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature all-new, uniquely curated experiences inspired by Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, theme park favorites, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World will offer special additions and introduce character and interactive elements.

Exvlusive Back to the Future merchandise and exclusive food and beverage offerings will also be available during Universal Fan Fest Nights.

The inaugural event will take place on April 25-27, May 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2025.

