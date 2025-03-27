Universal Epic Universe Express Pass Tickets, VIP Packages & more now on sale

Universal Orlando has released more options for Epic Universe, including Express Passes, VIP Tours, and other additional experiences.

Opening on May 22, 2025, Universal states Epic Universe will present a level of immersion and innovation that is unmatched as it unlocks the portals to five astounding worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Express passes are currently only available as single-day, single-use options, with prices starting at $129.99 per person. Pricing for Opening Day set at $260 per person. Express passes include all attractions except Dragon Racer’s Rally, Donkey Kong’s Mine-Cart Madness, and Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

VIP Tours are available beginning May 23rd, with tours starting at $389.99 per person, with separate Theme Park Admission required. VIP Tours include:

Choice of 4 hour one-park tour or 7 hour two-park tour

Priority entrance at select attractions

VIP Priority access to rides & attractions during the tour. (Based on itinerary set by VIP Tour Guide)

Valet parking for one (1) vehicle (based on availability with advance purchase) – and more

Guests can participate in the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience, where they can transform into their favorite monsters – like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more. The “Experiment” ticket, which includes just face paint, starts at $45 per person. For a more comprehensive makeup experience that also includes matching accessories, the “Transformation” ticket is available starting at $169 for adults and $109 for children. Passholders are eligible for a 10% discount off the ticketed price. Universal has shared a first look at some of the monsters guests can transform into.

My Universal Photos Packages are also available for Epic Universe, beginning at $89.99. With My Universal Photos, guests have the convenience of having the images that are captured by professional photographers in the park and on participating attractions collected in one place so they can be accessed later for download. Guests can also purchase prints as a keepsake for the adventures they experienced during their visit.

To purchase Express and other additional options, visit UniversalOrlando.com

