Universal Studios Hollywood offering Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free Ticket

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering guests a new Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free General Admission ticket, available from March 27 through August 13, 2025.

Guests can purchase the special Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free ticket online at Universal Studios Hollywood from March 27 through August 13, 2025 and enjoy their second day free for their return on select dates, with all visits completed on or before December 17, 2025.

The first visit is valid on the guest’s selected date. Blockout dates apply to the second visit, and restrictions apply.

From Butterbeer Season to Back to Hogwarts, along with 4th of July festivities and the Holidays at Universal, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

