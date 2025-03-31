Close Menu
    Wednesday, April 2
    Universal Orlando launching National Epic Universe Portal Tour in select cities this Spring

    Universal Orlando is launching the National Epic Universe Portal Tour across select cities this spring ahead of the highly anticipated opening of its fourth theme park – Universal Epic Universe – to give fans an exciting glimpse of the immersive new theme park.

    The tour’s centerpiece will be a gigantic, 30-foot-tall Chronos – a replica of the icon of Universal Epic Universe. Guests will be invited to approach the portal structure to witness “action-packed sequences that celebrate the incredible adventures of the new theme park.”.

    Attendees will be able to take a photo beside the portal and can visit the structure at night for a spectacular night show. Fans visiting the portal will also be able to enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort and experience Universal Epic Universe for themselves.

    The National Epic Universe Portal Tour will be open to guests on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (subject to change).

    Universal National Epic Universe Portal Tour Schedule

    • April 11-13: Atlanta, Georgia (Pemberton Place, adjacent to World of Coca-Cola)
    • April 23-26: New York, New York (Rockefeller Center)
    • May 16-18: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (The Rocky Steps)
    • June 13-18: Chicago, Illinois (Pioneer Court)

    Universal states that Epic Universe will present a level of immersion and innovation that is unmatched, with guests able to enter five astounding worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

    For more information about Universal Epic Universe, visit www.universalorlando.com/epicuniverse

