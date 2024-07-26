To celebrate the Summer 2024 Olympics in Paris, NBC Sports Grill & Brew at Universal CityWalk Hollywood is now serving limited-time dishes along with an exclusive cocktail for the commencement of the Summer Games. The items include:

Champions’ Sampler – A sharable plate featuring boneless wings, onion rings, BBQ Nachos, Pretzel Bites with Queso and Champ dipping sauces

The Torch – A refreshing cocktail crafted with Corazon Blanco Tequila, orange juice, apricot brandy, agave and grenadine

Closing Ceremony – Cinnamon sugar shortcake rings served with vanilla ice cream whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate syrup

The items will be available until September 8, 2024.

