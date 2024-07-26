Universal Parks has announced that the popular Chucky animated popcorn bucket is returning for Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

The popcorn bucket features glowing and blinking eyes, plus a stitched-up look inspired by Bride of Chucky. Guests can interact with Chucky, who will respond with new phrases.

The popcorn bucket will be available during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore for $43.99.

In addition, an all-new Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Chucky tumbler will be released. The tumbler features a blood-dripping effect when tilted. It will be available for $27.00 at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Thursday, Sept 5, 2024.

