The Monsters return to Halloween Horror Nights! Universal Parks has announced that Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood will feature the haunted house – Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines.

The haunted house will be headlined by an all-female assemblage of classic Universal Monsters – The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula’s Daughter, She-Wolf of London and the undead, and mummified Egyptian princess Anck-Su-Namun.

Guests will find themselves in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters. Fans will encounter Saskia Van Helsing, a new fearless huntress and daughter of revered Abraham Van Helsing – who killed Count Dracula by driving a stake through his heart and destroying his reign of terror. Saskia now faces Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline. With a mission to kill, Dracula’s daughter, from 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter, forms a deadly alliance with the She-Wolf, inspired by the 1946 film She-Wolf of London, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy – only to be intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein. The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life and death battle with only one bloodline left to survive.

For fun-fact lovers, the haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood will reside within legendary Sound Stage 12 on the studio back lot, the original filming location for such Universal horror movies as Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931) and The Bride of Frankenstein (1935). In addition, SLASH will compose an original score for this all-new haunted house, and the score will be featured along with his past original compositions on a limited-edition vinyl album that will be sold at Universal Studios Hollywood throughout the run of the event.

At Universal Orlando Resort, Emmy-nominated composer Sara Barone will create an original score for this all-new haunted house to elevate the experience for guests. She recently served as composer for BBC’s “Planet Earth III,” along with Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, and Amazon’s “Silver and the Book of Dreams.”

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Thursday, Sept 5, 2024.

