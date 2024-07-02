Universal Orlando has announced 2 new original scare zones that will be featured at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 33 – Duality of Fear and Demon Queens.

“As soon as you enter Halloween Horror Nights you must choose a path: the visceral horror of SINIST3R or the unearthly terror of SURR3AL.”

“Get caught in an otherworldly hellscape ripped from the darkest corners of your mind, where four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule.”

We should expect more information on the context of the zones, as well as the entirety of the event soon.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

