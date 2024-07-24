Universal Orlando has announced details on 2024’s Passholder Appreciation Days, including discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders beginning and continuing through

Some of the awesome offerings Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Appreciation Days include:

Access to Passholder Nights , a fan-favorite event returning for two nights, August 16 and 17, at Universal Studios Florida. Passholders can enjoy select attractions and venues throughout the park during this free, after-hours party, as well as special event offerings like pizza fries at Louie’s Italian Restaurant, character meet and greets, and a Passholder Nights magnet giveaway. Due to the popularity of the event, reservations are expected to reach capacity. You can RESERVE YOUR SPOT HERE.

Special discounts on Universal Express Passes, Mobile Food and Drink Orders, Universal's Great Movie Escape, Universal Volcano Bay Cabanas, Premium Seating, and more; including: Save 50% on The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Merch Personalization Passholders get 30% off on all Universal's Great Movie Escape private and non-private experience tickets purchased at the venue. 35% off on a Colorvision Annual Pass Photo Package Passholder family can buy any Amazing Pictures photo product in Universal Studios Florida and get another of equal or lesser value for free. Seasonal and Power Passholders get 10% off merchandise at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure

Complimentary, limited time Passholder Buttons that will be available for pick-up at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure and the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida. The first AP Button is inspired by the clock tower from Back to the Future, and will be available Aug. 15 – 31 while supplies last.

Exclusive, limited-time menu offerings throughout the Resort, including:

CityWalk

Lemon Kiss Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut

Raised yeast shell doughnut, lemon filling, coated in powdered sugar.

$4.50 + tax

BBQ Brisket Tacos at Margaritaville

14 hour smoked brisket, creamy green apple slaw, Peach BBQ Sauce, Flour Tortillas.

$23.95 + tax Cacio E Pepe at Vivo Italian Kitchen

Bucatini, black pepper, pecorino, parmesan.

$23.00 + tax



Sushi Burrito at Cowfish

Salmon Poke, Plantain Chips, Lettuce, Citrus Ponzu, Wasabi Mayo, Sushi Rice, Norio, Avocado Spread.

$21.00 + tax Peach for the Stars at Rising Star

Cavicchioli prosecco, peach puree.

$14.00 + tax

Universal Studios Florida Crispy Bacon Poutine at Mel’s Drive-In

Crispy chicken tenders, French fries, tossed with white cheddar cheese sauce, and topped with bacon and scallions.

$10.49 + tax





Islands of Adventure Blackened Salmon Sliders at Confisco Grille

Blackened salmon with arugula lettuce, topped with Cajun coleslaw, and French fries.

$18.95 + tax Sneak Peek Punch at The Watering Hole

Rhum J.M. Agicole, pineapple and lime juices, simple syrup, and coconut water.

$16.25 + tax



In addition, APs can order the UOAP Refresher (Pineapple, passion fruit, strawberry açai) at Universal’s Starbucks locations.

Passholders can also enjoy an exclusive upstairs patio dining space and menu items at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure, and an upstairs exclusive dining space at Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando hotels are also showing Passholders the love with exclusive menu items to enjoy throughout select dining locations like Loews Sapphire Falls Resort’s Strong Water Tavern.

Passholders can also save up to 45% on select rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels. Universal Orlando’s amazing collection of hotels offers a variety of accommodation options for every travel style and budget, giving guests easy access to the excitement of the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.

For more information on this year’s Passholder Appreciation Days and additional Passholder benefits, visit UniversalOrlando.com.

