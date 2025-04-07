Universal Volcano Bay Nights kicks off this Saturday, April 12

Universal Volcano Bay Nights will begin this Saturday, April 12. Guests are invited to be among the first to attend the all-new exclusive nighttime adventure on select Saturday nights this spring, including April 12, 26, and May 3, 10, and 17.

This limited-capacity event will allow guests to enjoy some of their favorite water attractions, live entertainment, DreamWorks character meet-and-greets, complimentary island treats, and more.

Guests can experience Volcano Bay while enjoying lower wait times and exclusive access to select water rides and attractions like Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, and Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides.

Character meet and greets from fan-favorite DreamWorks Animation films, like Shrek and Fiona and Puss in Boots and Kitty Soft Paws from Shrek to King Julien and Alex from Madagascar, to Poppy, Branch and Guy Diamond from Trolls will also be hanging around Volcano Bay. Guests can also take a break from the thrills to dance alongside a live DJ on Waturi Beach and take part in nostalgic games like hula hoop and limbo under the park’s iconic 200-foot Krakatau volcano.

Complimentary island treats will be available for guests to snack on as they relax on the sandy beaches, including Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta. Guests can also enjoy more than 100 drink choices and refills throughout the event with Coca-Cola beverages in a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup. In addition, specialty food and beverage items will be available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant and Social Club, Dancing Dragons Boat Bar, and Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona.

Universal Volcano Bay Nights tickets are available for just $99 plus tax per person and self-parking is included with the purchase of the event ticket. Guests can arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to enjoy the park ahead of the exclusive event, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Universal Orlando Passholders will receive a 10% discount off the ticketed price of the experience with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and valid photo ID. Passholders can purchase tickets by calling 407-224-7554, visiting the front gate of any theme park, or at Guest Services locations.

Guests looking to elevate their Volcano Bay Nights experience can purchase a private cabana for the event, starting at $249.99. Private cabanas must be booked in-park at the concierge huts on the day of the event and are first-come, first-served.

To purchase tickets to Universal Volcano Bay Nights, click here .

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.