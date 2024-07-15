Universal Orlando has announced Torture Faire, a new original scare zone that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

This is the first scare zone announcement for this year’s event, with Universal teasing more will be announced throughout the week. Universal only provided a brief summary of the zone’s synopsis:

“Come one, come all, to the Renaissance faire. Brave the gloriously gory medieval torture devices ‘til you’re put out of your misery.”

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

