Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a new Hello Kitty and Friends-themed cafe and shop is heading to CityWalk Hollywood.

The Hello Kitty & Friends Cafe and Sanrio Smile Shop will open at CityWalk, but no opening timeframe was given.

The cafe and shop are expected to replace the Francesca’s and Chick Chick Chicken locations.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

