Florida’s biggest Christian music festival returns as Universal Orlando has announced its concert line-up for 2025’s Rock the Universe, which will be held on January 24-25, 2025.

Guests can now purchase tickets for the faith-filled event, featuring headline performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer Brandon Lake, Billboard Christian chart-topper Forrest Frank, and more.

Rock the Universe lets fans enjoy performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, offers worship experiences, and a chance to enjoy theme park attractions during an unforgettable weekend of “faith, fun, and fellowship” at Universal Studios Florida.

Here’s the full concert lineup for Rock the Universe 2025:

Rock the Universe 2025 Weekend Lineup Friday, January 24 Saturday, January 25 Brandon Lake Forrest Frank Matthew West Bethel Music Rend Collective ELEVATION RHYTHM KB Josiah Queen Katy Nichole Taya Tasha Layton Caleb Gordon Iveth Luna Consumed by Fire Coqui Coqui Aaron Cole Allison Eide

Starting at $163.99 per person, fans can purchase a 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket, which includes access to Rock the Universe on both Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, along with three days of admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay (one theme park per day).

Rock the Universe also offers youth group ministries (groups of 10 or more) special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities to help them make the most of their visit. The Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $145.99. Groups who stay at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will receive exclusive perks, such as Early Park Admission with valid theme park admission, complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal Orlando’s theme parks, Universal CityWalk, and more.

For more information about this year’s event and to purchase Rock the Universe tickets and vacation packages, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com

