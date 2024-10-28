Universal Destinations & Experiences has teased an upcoming announcement for their new year-round haunted attraction in Vegas – Universal Horror Unleashed.

The announcement is appropriately scheduled for Halloween, Oct 31, 2024.

No specifics about what the announcement will entail were given.

The new concept will be located at AREA15 in Las Vegas and is Universal’s first permanent attraction, featuring next-level immersive experiences in an all-new format, with “horror-centric experiences surrounding “eerie eateries” and “bone-chilling” bar areas”.

