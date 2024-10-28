Mini Monster Cafe at Universal CityWalk Hollywood has officially closed.

The cafe’s last day of operation was Oct 23, 2024. Per the venue, Universal decided not to renew the lease.

Mini Monster opened in 2017 and served boba tea. A replacement has not been announced.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.