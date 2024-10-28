Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating the upcoming release of Wicked with all-new experiences and exclusive merchandise inspired by the film.

The Feature Presentation store within the theme park has reopened, showcasing designs inspired by the film and offering a variety of new merchandise, including shirts, candles, dolls, drinkware, and more. Additionally, the UNIVRS store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood is also selling Wicked merchandise.

1 of 12

Over at Hollywood & Dine, a Wicked-inspired menu is now available – with options including the Bewitching Bacon Burger, the Drizzmatic Corn Dog, and the Ozmopolitan.

Feature Presentation will showcase props from the film and feature a photo op later in tandem with the film opening,

Costumes will be displayed within the Universal Cinema at Universal CityWalk.

Wicked-themed dining will also debut at both Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk.

Wicked flies into theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two lands Nov. 26, 2025.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.