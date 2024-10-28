After an almost 5-year absence, the Green Eggs & Ham sign has returned to the cafe.

The sign was removed sometime in 2019 before the restaurant reopened with the revamped, and more popular, tater tot menu.

Universal has spent the last couple of years refreshing everything around the park as they prepare for Epic Universe’s opening in May 2025.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.