Universal Orlando has shared the first glimpses at some of the Universal Monsters that will come to life in the all-new Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment attraction at Dark Universe, one of the five immersive worlds coming to Universal Epic Universe in 2025.

The groundbreaking ride will feature 14 of “the most ambitious and life-like animated figures ever created”, each depicting one of the legendary Monsters being billed by Universal Orlando as their “most terrifying attraction yet”.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein – the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein – conducts her twisted and misguided experiments. In a vain display of her genius, she invites guests to witness a demonstration of her ability to control monsters – but her plans go awry when a horde of enraged monsters are unleashed. Guests then embark on a terrifying ride through the darkness as they try to evade Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and more.

Universal states that the animated figures are some of the most visceral, powerful, fast-moving, and technologically advanced animatronics ever created.

Frankenstein’s Monster

Created by science and feared by most, Frankenstein’s Monster walks tall at nine feet and weighs over 800 pounds. Guests will first encounter this figure within the queue of the attraction – where he will actually walk within Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s lab during the preshow.

Dracula

No creature of the night strikes terror into the hearts of mortals like the iconic vampire, Dracula. And to Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s dismay, he is the most dangerous of monsters she’s trying to control. Guests will encounter Dracula at various moments throughout the attraction, as he’s behind the horde of enraged monsters terrorizing the Manor.

The Wolfman

Among the monsters unleashed within the attraction is the fearsome Wolf Man. As guests try to escape the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, they’ll come within inches of his razor-sharp teeth and jagged claws.

The Creature from the Black Lagoon

Guests will also witness the amphibious “Gill-man” emerge from the inky depths of the Black Lagoon, ready to terrorize guests alongside his fellow monsters.

Guests not yet ready to brave Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will still have the opportunity to meet, greet and take photos with legendary Monsters and characters as they explore Dark Universe – including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s Monster and the alluring Bride of Frankenstein. Guests will also encounter other unusual inhabitants roaming the eerie village, including Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s assistant, Ygor, The Invisible Man, an eccentric monster hunter, and a talented musician who regales guests with songs and tales.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is part of Dark Universe, one of the five portals that will be featured at Epic Universe when it opens on May 22, 2025.

More details about Universal Epic Universe will be shared soon.

