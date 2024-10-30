Universal Orlando has shared more details for their upcoming Holiday season – beginning Friday, November 22, and running daily through Tuesday, December 31.

From the wondrous spectacle of “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and coming face-to-face with everyone’s favorite green grouch, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, to gazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

See below for an overview of all the excitement and merriment taking over Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season:

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure



With festively themed décor, garland, and twinkling lights adorning the streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, guests will be surrounded by holiday magic as they explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this holiday season. Guests can grab a Hot Butterbeer and enjoy special holiday-themed performances by The Frog Choir, comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant frogs, in Hogsmeade, or dance along with the hit-sensation Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees in Diagon Alley.

And as night falls in Hogsmeade, the nighttime spectacle, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” returns – bringing to life an awe-inspiring projection show on Hogwarts castle highlighting Christmas moments and holiday cheer inspired by the cherished characters and stories from the “Harry Potter” films.

Grinchmas at Universal Islands of Adventure



Guests can enjoy a live retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the beloved stage show, “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

Plus, Seuss Landing will transport guests directly to Who-ville, where they’ll be surrounded by whimsical holiday décor and enjoy special appearances from the Whos and even get a chance for a photo opportunity with the mean-one himself – the Grinch!

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida



Beloved pop culture-inspired stories and characters from Illumination’s Despicable Me, DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar – along with cherished holiday traditions – come to life as larger-than-life balloons and colorful holiday floats during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. And capping off the picturesque parade is a special appearance by Santa Claus and the magnificent lighting of a grand 80-foot Christmas tree in Universal Studios Florida.

And the holiday festivities don’t stop there. Guests will also be able to enjoy themed food and beverage, shop seasonal merchandise from an all-new Holiday Tribute Store, enjoy meet and greets with their favorite characters who are also in the holiday spirit – including the fan-favorite Earl the Squirrel, and take part in an all-new Holiday Nutcracker Hunt that will take them on a scavenger hunt across Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk.

The Universal Holiday Tour (available for an additional cost)

Guests can enjoy a guided journey through popular holiday experiences across the destination with The Universal Holiday Tour, which includes:

An exclusive meet and greet with the Grinch and his faithful dog Max;

Small plates, delectable desserts and non-alcoholic beverages in Universal Studios Florida;

Reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular” in Universal Islands of Adventure;

An exclusive meet and greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus in Universal Studios Florida;

An after hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle;”

Priority access to Universal Studios Florida’s newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast (subject to change and based on availability).

The Universal Holiday Tour is available on select dates beginning November 25 through December 29, 2024, and can be booked by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays. Pricing begins at $79.99 per person (plus tax) and separate theme park admission with a 1-Day 2-Park Park-to-Park ticket is required.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders can get a $10 discount per ticket per Passholder with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass. Tickets for Passholders can be purchased through the VIP Call Center (1-866-346-9350) or by visiting the UOAP Lounge in Universal Islands of Adventure. Seasonal Passholder blockout dates apply.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Universal Islands of Adventure (available for an additional cost)



Guests can start their day alongside the Grinch and other favorite characters from Seuss Landing while dining on delicious breakfast items like Green Eggs and Ham and Cindy-Lou Who’s Belgian Waffles during “The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast.” The plated breakfast takes place in Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous in Universal Islands of Adventure on select dates beginning November 22 through December 30 for $58.99 + tax per adult and $32.99 + tax per child (ages 3-9). Guests can book by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays.

Premier and Preferred Passholders can receive a 20% discount on purchases of “The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast” by calling (407)-224-7554 or purchasing in-person at the Front Gate or at Guest Services locations. Reservations are required.

Holiday Celebrations at Universal Orlando’s Hotels



Guests can enjoy additional holiday festivities at all eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels, each of which will be decked out with festive décor for the season. Special menus will be offered for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s and guests can join in on holiday celebrations, including Christmas tree lightings, Hannukah menorah lighting ceremonies, strolling carolers and more.

Guests can now save up to $450 on a four-night stay in a Garden View room at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, where they’ll also receive free Universal Express Unlimited ride access at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Florida Residents and Annual and Seasonal Passholders can also save 40% at all Universal Orlando hotels on select dates.

Universal CityWalk

Universal CityWalk is also getting into the holiday spirit with specialty entertainment and menu offerings at select venues, including:

The Green & Red Coconut Club at Red Coconut Club, where guests can enjoy live entertainment and themed holiday cocktails;

A festive meet and greet with fan-favorite Earl the Squirrel during select dates from November 29 – December 28 at CityWalk Plaza;

Assorted seasonal food and beverage at Bigfire and VIVO Italian Kitchen, and a seasonal milkshake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen;

And more.

Access to the in-park festivities of Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration is included with regular admission to the theme parks.

