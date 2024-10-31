Universal has shared more details on what will be featured at their new year-round Vegas haunted attraction, Universal Horror Unleashed – announcing it will feature haunted houses based on Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Exorcist: Believer, and Scarecrow: The Reaping.

The new concept will be located at AREA15 in Las Vegas and is Universal’s first permanent attraction, set to open in 2025.

For decades, Universal’s masters of horror have created some of the world’s most frightening films and events. Now guests can experience it all in a year-round fully immersive horror experience.

Surrounding the houses are four sinisterly themed and immersive areas, featuring unique live entertainment experiences. In select locations, guests can enjoy eerie eateries and bars featuring horror-centric food and drink offerings. Plus, guests can expect a continuously updated experience with must-see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise.

Horror Unleashed will also feature Jack the Clown, a beloved character from Halloween Horror Nights history.

“Universal’s rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas,” said Page Thompson, President of New Ventures for UDX. “We’re thrilled to have our award-winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025.”

Further details will be provided in the coming months.

