As the 33rd season of Halloween Horror Nights approaches its conclusion, we figured it would be fun to reflect on some of our favorite Easter Eggs & Secrets from this year’s event. The Art & Design team loves to hide messages for fans to discover. Sometimes these are nods to beloved characters like HHNBear, or they may simply be playful winks to the audience.

Here are some of the references, easter eggs, and secrets that can be found around the event.

The Snails

In recent years, the set team has decided to add some fun by hiding a small animal in each of the ten haunted houses.

In 2021, they hid butterflies; in 2022, they hid spiders; and in 2023, they hid frogs.

This year, they chose snails, and they can be easily found if you keep a sharp eye out. For instance, in “Insidious: The Further”, a snail can be spotted to the left of the entrance on the porch railing.

In “Slaughter Sinema 2”, the snail can be found on a small table on the balcony of the “Mardi Gras Murders” scene.

Desserts

To keep the rumor mill at bay, the team at Horror Nights uses codenames. In previous years, these codenames would often reference the property itself; for example, 2018’s “Poltergeist” was codenamed “Coach” in a nod to the film’s star, Craig T. Nelson, who is also known for his role as Hayden Fox in the TV show “Coach.”

However, as fans became more adept at deciphering these references, the Art & Design team decided to adopt a different approach. Now, each year they select a random overarching theme and assign codenames to each house, zone, and so on. Sometimes these codenames are connected, while other times they are not. This year, the chosen theme is “Desserts,” and Universal has incorporated the corresponding codenamed dessert into each house.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” was appropriately codenamed “S’Mores”, where you could find a Mini-Puft sandwiched in between graham crackers and chocolate.

Most of the desserts are easy to spot, such as “Major Sweets Candy Factory”, codenamed “Pie.” Upon entering Miss Treats’s office, a cherry pie is displayed prominently on her desk.

Others are well-hidden, like a donut under the caravan in the forest of “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines”, codenamed “Donut.”

The Meaning of 3

The “Triplets of Terror” house cleverly incorporates the number 3 to celebrate Horror Nights’ 33rd year. First of all, there are three triplets! Their birthday is on March 3rd (3/3), and they reside at 3324 Witchitah Lane, which reflects the 33rd year in 2024. Even the hidden snails come in 3s…

On their 9th birthday, they commit their first kill, which coincidentally involves three victims (3 x 3) at the dining room table with 3 birthday cakes.

In the present day, 2024, we encounter the Triplets as they prepare to recreate this chilling scene at 3:33 AM.

Their trademark symbol is a three-humped design representing the triplets’ heights, resembling a downward-facing 3.

Goblin’s Feast

Welcome humans to a glorious Goblin’s Feast! This is one of the more popular hidden details this year, but just in case you didn’t know…

As you enter the tavern, you will walk beneath a banner displaying its name, “Goblin’s Feast.” However, behind that banner hangs a wooden sign revealing the establishment’s hidden true name: “Human Chophouse.”

See, goblins enjoy the taste of a good human and have lured unsuspecting humans into a trap.

Later in the house, we’ll see a special cell reserved for the Goblin’s “Catch of the Day” -which is seemingly reserved for the king himself, King Pusnubber.

Monstruos Drawings

This is a simple yet enjoyable detail found in “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America.”

In one of the early scenes featuring the Tlahuelpuchi, you will enter a child’s bedroom. If you can look past the monstrous vampire witch and focus on the wall behind the bed’s headboard, you’ll discover three drawings created by the child. These drawings depict some familiar monsters: Tlahuelpuchi, El Sibon, and La Lechuza.

Dracula’s Daughter

As you progress through “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” each monster is introduced with a brief transition before you encounter them. Just before you enter Dracula’s Castle to meet Marya, Dracula’s Daughter, take a moment to explore the area on the right. Here, you’ll discover an array of artifacts and trinkets. Notably, you will find a music box featuring a ballerina, as well as a ballerina pendant hanging from Dracula’s broken armor.

This is a nod to the opening of Dracula, as it uses the “Swan Theme” from “Swan Lake”. It may also reference “Abigail,” a modern interpretation of “Dracula’s Daughter,” where the titular character is a ballerina.

Late on in the house, when you reach the wine cellar – there is a pair of bloody ballerina slippers.

Major Sweets Candy Factory

This house is loaded with some fun details! It is the only house this year that features a GAT, which is a Guest-Activiated Trigger.

As this house serves as a prequel, fans of “Sweet’s Revenge” may recognize some familiar blueprints – as it is the exact layout of the 2022 scare zone. In addition, Major Sweets outfit for the scare zone can be fond hanging on a filing cabinet.

In Miss Treat’s Office, there is a post-it note with a to-do list. (You’ll also notice a rough sketch of one of the zone’s floats.)

Dispose of health inspector’s body in filing cabinet return the mayor’s phone call set more rat traps clean up before the little brats arrive

If you look at the filing cabinet, you will see that Miss Treats has already taken care of item #1.

Also, rats can be found throughout the house, explaining the need for so many rat traps.

Slaughter Sinema 2 References

“Slaughter Sinema 2” is chock full of hidden details, especially with nods to the team behind the event.

As you approach the house entrance’s “snack stand”, you’ll notice two movie posters that reference the haunted houses featured in Halloween Horror Nights 32: “The Darkest Deal” and “Blood Moon: Dark Offerings.” The posters also include the names of the creative team listed in the credits.

In the “Mardi Gras Murders” scene, you will undoubtedly focus on the carnage caused by the jesters wreaking havoc on the couple. However, if you pay close attention, you can see that a story is being told by the set design.

At the corner table, nestled among the beads and booze, lies an empty ring box. It seems that the troubled couple has just gotten engaged, as you can see the newly worn ring on her lifeless left hand, which is draped over the balcony railing.

In “Killer Kringles”, the elf’s mask is a repurposed Tooth Fairy mask from the 2020/2021 haunted house, “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy”.

As you enter the underground tunnels of “Night of the Undead Clowns,” you will find that all the barrels responsible for the clowns’ resurrection come from BZZZCON, the fictional corporation that caused the giant bug problem in 2022’s “Bugs: Eaten Alive.”

HHNBear

Our favorite ursine returns in “The Museum: Deadly Exhibits”.

In 2015, the bear was featured in the Scary Tales section of “Jack Presents: 25 Years of Monsters and Mayhem.” This appearance gained popularity among fans, who would chant “Bear! Bear! Bear!” as the actor danced with guests. Since then, the bear has become a staple of the event and has been referenced in various ways.

This year, HHNBear is represented by Mama Bear in one of the exhibits. Technically, HHNBear is the one in costume, so it’s a familial representation.

